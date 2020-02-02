Evercore ISI Remains a Hold on Apollo Global Management (APO)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and Franklin Resources.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.11, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $27.69. Currently, Apollo Global Management has an average volume of 1.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets.