Evercore ISI Remains a Hold on Allstate (ALL)

In a report issued on December 20, David Motemaden from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Allstate (ALL – Research Report), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.58, close to its 52-week high of $113.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 100.0% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Travelers Companies, Hartford Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Hold with an average price target of $116.60, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $113.32 and a one-year low of $77.00. Currently, Allstate has an average volume of 1.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, Susan Lees, the EVP, GC & Sec of ALL sold 27,650 shares for a total of $2,994,495.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life and accident and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass, and Esurance brand names. The Service Businesses segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside, and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment offers voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and Allstate exclusive agencies. The Allstate Annuities segment consists of deferred fixed annuities and immediate fixed annuities. The Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the company’s activities and certain non-insurance operations. The company was founded on April 17, 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.