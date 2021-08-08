Evercore ISI Remains a Buy on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Nordic American Tanker, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teekay Tankers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.45, which is a 67.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.30 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Teekay Tankers has an average volume of 446.9K.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.