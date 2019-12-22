Evercore ISI Remains a Buy on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

In a report issued on December 20, David Joyce from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV – Research Report), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.55, close to its 52-week high of $74.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Joyce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Joyce covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Liberty Braves Group, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Live Nation Entertainment with a $79.00 average price target.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $152 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LYV in relation to earlier this year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is an entertainment company, which engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation.