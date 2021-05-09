Evercore ISI Remains a Buy on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

In a report issued on May 7, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio (GOSS – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.31, close to its 52-week low of $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gossamer Bio with a $24.00 average price target.

Gossamer Bio’s market cap is currently $630.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOSS in relation to earlier this year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate is GB001, which is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.