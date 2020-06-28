June 28, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform on Kennedy-Wilson Shares, Sees 44% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on 5/28, Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath reiterated an Outperform rating on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)with a price target of $21, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Sheila McGrath has a yearly average return of -9.8% and a 30.8% success rate. McGrath has a -34.9% average return when recommending KW, and is ranked #5859 out of 6715 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Kennedy-wilson stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 62.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $23.75.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019