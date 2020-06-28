Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform on Kennedy-Wilson Shares, Sees 44% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on 5/28, Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath reiterated an Outperform rating on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)with a price target of $21, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Sheila McGrath has a yearly average return of -9.8% and a 30.8% success rate. McGrath has a -34.9% average return when recommending KW, and is ranked #5859 out of 6715 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Kennedy-wilson stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 62.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $23.75.