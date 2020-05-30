Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform on Genco Shipping Shares, Sees 91% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/7, Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell reiterated an Outperform rating on Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK)with a price target of $9, which implies an upside of 91% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jonathan Chappell has a yearly average return of -2.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Chappell has a -41.2% average return when recommending GNK, and is ranked #4893 out of 6650 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate Genco Shipping & Trading stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 158.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $12.20.