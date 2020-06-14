Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform on Brookfield Property Partners Shares, Sees 26% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Friday, Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath reiterated an Outperform rating on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)with a price target of $14, which represents a potential upside of 26% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Sheila McGrath has a yearly average return of -8.7% and a 25.0% success rate. McGrath has a average return when recommending BPY, and is ranked #5701 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Brookfield Property Partners LP stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 53.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $17.06.