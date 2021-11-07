Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ProQR (PRQR)

In a report issued on November 5, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.80, representing a 192.7% upside. In a report issued on November 4, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.46 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, ProQR has an average volume of 732.8K.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.