Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CureVac (CVAC)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on CureVac (CVAC – Research Report) on July 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, and Organon.

CureVac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on June 17, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CureVac’s market cap is currently $12.06B and has a P/E ratio of -56.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CureVac BV a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. The company’s product portfolio includes clinical and preclinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy. Its clinical programs are CV8102, which it is evaluating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of four types of solid tumors, and CV7202, which it is investigating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for potential vaccination against rabies. It is also rapidly advancing its mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus SARS- CoV-2), for which the company initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial.