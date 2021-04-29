Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kodiak Sciences, Vor Biopharma, and Athenex.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.24, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $136.3B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.73.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.