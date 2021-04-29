April 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.71.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.24, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $136.3B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.73.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

