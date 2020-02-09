February 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on International Business Machines (IBM)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on February 7, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBMResearch Report), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Business Machines is a Hold with an average price target of $153.25, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.78 billion and net profit of $3.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.95 billion.

