Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on International Business Machines (IBM)

In a report issued on February 7, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBM – Research Report), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Business Machines is a Hold with an average price target of $153.25, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.78 billion and net profit of $3.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.95 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.