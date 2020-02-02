Evercore ISI Maintains a Sell Rating on Franklin Resources (BEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources (BEN – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.30, close to its 52-week low of $24.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $24.67 average price target, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on January 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Franklin Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $346 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $273 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BEN in relation to earlier this year.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.