Evercore ISI Maintains a Buy Rating on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)

Evercore ISI analyst Maneka Mirchandaney maintained a Buy rating on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mirchandaney is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Mirchandaney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, Codiak BioSciences, and C4 Therapeutics.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, which is an 86.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOWL in relation to earlier this year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer.