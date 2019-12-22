Evercore ISI Maintains a Buy Rating on Darden (DRI)

In a report issued on December 20, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Darden (DRI – Research Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Conagra Brands, and Hain Celestial.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.42, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on December 9, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Darden’s market cap is currently $13.52B and has a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.