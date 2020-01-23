Evercore ISI Keeps Their Buy Rating on Prologis (PLD)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.34, close to its 52-week high of $96.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Prologis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.63, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $96.38 and a one-year low of $64.33. Currently, Prologis has an average volume of 2.83M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.