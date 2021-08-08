Evercore ISI Keeps a Hold Rating on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani maintained a Hold rating on Carvana Co (CVNA – Research Report) on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $345.65, close to its 52-week high of $372.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Montani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albertsons Companies, Kroger Company, and Ocado Group.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $369.57.

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $60 million.

Founded in 2012, Arizona-based Carvana Co. is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.