Evercore ISI Keeps a Buy Rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Evercore ISI analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF – Research Report) on August 20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wintermantel is ranked #1792 out of 7622 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petco Health and Wellness Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.86, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Petco Health and Wellness Company’s market cap is currently $6.51B and has a P/E ratio of 3763.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.