May 9, 2021

Evercore ISI Keeps a Buy Rating on Nkarta (NKTX)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on May 7, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTXResearch Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.66, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $78.50 average price target, a 171.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.50 and a one-year low of $22.46. Currently, Nkarta has an average volume of 245.3K.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.

