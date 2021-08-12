Evercore ISI Initiates a Buy Rating on Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble (PG – Research Report) and a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.00, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble’s market cap is currently $346.2B and has a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year.

Procter & Gamble Co. manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods across five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Some of the popular brands owned by the company include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B, Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Pampers, Luvs and Bounty. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.