Evercore ISI Believes O’Reilly Auto (NASDAQ: ORLY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 30, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $552.88, close to its 52-week high of $553.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Walmart.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $582.91, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

O’Reilly Auto’s market cap is currently $38.65B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -50.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Missouri, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company is engaged in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.