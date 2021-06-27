Evercore ISI Believes Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) Still Has Room to Grow

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report) on June 25 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.50, close to its 52-week high of $104.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $112.45 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dell Technologies’ market cap is currently $75.99B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DELL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dell Technologies Inc. is a multinational information technology company which is engaged in providing hardware and software services solutions. The comapny, through its Client Solutions Group (CSG), sells desktops, notebooks, workstations, third-party software and peripherals. Meanwhile, it offers storage, networking and servers as well as attached software and peripherals through its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Under the VMware division, the company provides cloud management, compute, storage and availability, networking and security, and other end-user computing solutions.