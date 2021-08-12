Evercore ISI Believes Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) Won’t Stop Here

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Darling Ingredients (DAR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.26, close to its 52-week high of $79.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Firestone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Firestone covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Plains All American, TC Energy, and Oneok.

Darling Ingredients has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.29.

Darling Ingredients’ market cap is currently $12.28B and has a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAR in relation to earlier this year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products. The Food Ingredients segment comprises gelatin, natural casings and meat by-products, and specialty products activities. The Fuel Ingredients segment consists of biofuel and bioenergy services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.