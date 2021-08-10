EverCommerce (EVCM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on EverCommerce (EVCM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 82.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Qualtrics International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverCommerce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.23, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on July 26, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVCM in relation to earlier this year.

EverCommerce Inc service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries.