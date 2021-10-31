Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on October 29, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Evelo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Evelo Biosciences’ market cap is currently $472.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.