June 23, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on June 3, Wangzhi Li from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ: EVAX), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evaxion Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #1660 out of 7558 analysts.

Evaxion Biotech’s market cap is currently $117.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

Evaxion Biotech AS is an artificial intelligence immunology platform company. It uses proprietary AI technology, engineering expertise and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop efficacious immunotherapies for patients in the global market.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019