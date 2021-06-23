Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 3, Wangzhi Li from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ: EVAX), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evaxion Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #1660 out of 7558 analysts.

Evaxion Biotech’s market cap is currently $117.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

Evaxion Biotech AS is an artificial intelligence immunology platform company. It uses proprietary AI technology, engineering expertise and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop efficacious immunotherapies for patients in the global market.