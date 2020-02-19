Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 17, Nick Dempsey from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50, equals to its 52-week low of $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #1816 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eutelsat Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.34, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR15.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.48 and a one-year low of $13.50. Currently, Eutelsat Communications has an average volume of 87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the provision of satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, and corporate network integrators. Its services include broadcast and media, data and telecoms, mobility, and government.