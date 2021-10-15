October 15, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

European Wax Center (EWCZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Ryan Adsit

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on European Wax Center (EWCZResearch Report) on October 4 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for European Wax Center with a $30.57 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of OOH waxing services. Its product sales consist of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.

