European Wax Center (EWCZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on European Wax Center (EWCZ – Research Report) on October 4 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for European Wax Center with a $30.57 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of OOH waxing services. Its product sales consist of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.