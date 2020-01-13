E*Trade Financial (ETFC) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released today, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC – Research Report), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on E*Trade Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.70.

E*Trade Financial’s market cap is currently $10.46B and has a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.79.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers.