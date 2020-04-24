E*Trade Financial (ETFC) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Richard Repetto from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC – Research Report), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Repetto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Repetto covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Gain Capital Holdings, and Marketaxess Holdings.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.70, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.30 and a one-year low of $25.77. Currently, E*Trade Financial has an average volume of 6.34M.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers. The company was founded by William A. Porter Jr. and Bernard A. Newcomb in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.