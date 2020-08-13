Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.38.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.3% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Anixa Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.74 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 258.9K.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its portfolio consists of injectable, oral liquid, ophthalmic products pipelines. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.