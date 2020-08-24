Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, implying a 109.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99K and GAAP net loss of $9.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.25 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its portfolio consists of injectable, oral liquid, ophthalmic products pipelines. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.