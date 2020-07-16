Essity AB (ETTYF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays analyst Iain Simpson upgraded Essity AB (ETTYF – Research Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of SEK299.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Simpson is ranked #2310 out of 6791 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Essity AB with a $33.21 average price target, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a SEK316.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.50 and a one-year low of $26.95. Currently, Essity AB has an average volume of 1,426.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions. The Consumer Tissue segment consists of toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. The Professional Hygiene segment comprises complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, internet of things sensor technology, and service and maintenance. The Other Operations segment refers to the group-wide functions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.