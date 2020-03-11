Essential Utilities (WTRG) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Hold rating on Essential Utilities (WTRG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, and California Water Service.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

Essential Utilities’ market cap is currently $9.89B and has a P/E ratio of 44.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTRG in relation to earlier this year.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Other segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.