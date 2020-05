ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 33.13K.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.