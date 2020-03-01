Esperion (ESPR) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained a Hold rating on Esperion (ESPR – Research Report) on February 28 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Fye covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and United Therapeutics.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.11, a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $76.98 and a one-year low of $33.13. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 652.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).