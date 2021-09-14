Esperion (ESPR) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $64.00 average price target.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.66 million and GAAP net loss of $43.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $125 million.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.