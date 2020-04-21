Equity Lifestyle (ELS) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a one-year high of $77.56 and a one-year low of $41.97. Currently, Equity Lifestyle has an average volume of 1.22M.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.