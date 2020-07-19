Equitable Holdings (EQH) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equitable Holdings (EQH – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Equitable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.40.

Equitable Holdings’ market cap is currently $9.14B and has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.