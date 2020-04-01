Equitable Holdings (EQH) Got Some Good News

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman upgraded Equitable Holdings (EQH – Research Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equitable Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.30 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, Equitable Holdings has an average volume of 4.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.