Equitable Holdings (EQH) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Equitable Holdings (EQH – Research Report) on May 8 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $22.00 average price target.

Based on Equitable Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $937 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.