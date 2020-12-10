EQT (EQT) Initiated with a Hold at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co initiated coverage with a Hold rating on EQT (EQT – Research Report) and a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.2% and a 28.8% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

EQT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.61, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

EQT’s market cap is currently $3.92B and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.