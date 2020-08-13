EON SE (EONGY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Orsted.

EON SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on EON SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion and GAAP net loss of $327 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.93 billion and had a net profit of $387 million.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment supplies customers in Europe with power, gas, and heat as well as with products and service. The Renewables segment is involved with planning, building, operating, and managing renewable generation assets. The Non-Core Business segment operates nuclear power stations in Germany. The Corporate Functions/Other segment consists of equity investments held directly within this segment. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.