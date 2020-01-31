January 31, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

EON SE (EONGY) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

By Ryan Adsit

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Fisher maintained a Hold rating on EON SE (EONGYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42, close to its 52-week high of $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fisher is ranked #3274 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EON SE with a $11.03 average price target.

EON SE’s market cap is currently $29.78B and has a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.47.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

