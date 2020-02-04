EON SE (EONGY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Peter Crampton maintained a Buy rating on EON SE (EONGY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.50, close to its 52-week high of $11.54.

Crampton has an average return of 23.5% when recommending EON SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Crampton is ranked #2032 out of 5864 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EON SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.06.

The company has a one-year high of $11.54 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, EON SE has an average volume of 108.7K.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.