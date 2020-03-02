EOG Resources (EOG) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Allman maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report) on February 28 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.26, close to its 52-week low of $56.34.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.75, implying a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.89 and a one-year low of $56.34. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 4.02M.

EOG Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. The company engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas in United States, Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Kingdom, Argentina and China. Its projects include Williston, Greater Green, Power River, Ulinta, DJ, Anadarko, Horn River, Sichuan and Columbus.