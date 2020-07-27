Envestnet (ENV) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on July 16, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet (ENV – Research Report), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.38, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $247 million and GAAP net loss of $7.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENV in relation to earlier this year.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.