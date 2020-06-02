June 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMFResearch Report), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.10.

Based on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.93 million and GAAP net loss of $5.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $62.2K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.

