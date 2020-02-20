February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Entergy (ETR) Initiated with a Hold at BMO Capital

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Entergy (ETRResearch Report) and a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.93, close to its 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.00, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Entergy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $390 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $62.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019