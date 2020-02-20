Entergy (ETR) Initiated with a Hold at BMO Capital

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Entergy (ETR – Research Report) and a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.93, close to its 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.00, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Based on Entergy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $390 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $62.32 million.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.