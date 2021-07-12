Entera Bio (ENTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Aegis Capital

Uncategorized

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) on May 25 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.75.

Entera Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 103.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Kindred Biosciences, and Enveric Biosciences.

The company has a one-year high of $10.16 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Entera Bio has an average volume of 7.59M.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.